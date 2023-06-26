Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $289.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.15.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

