Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 2.4% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $178.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average is $152.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.17.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,413 shares of company stock worth $22,578,511. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

