Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 1.0% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,184,451,010,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,175,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,227,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $282.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.