Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $11.33 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 7.3% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free research report on iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF from StockNews.com
- Generative AI is Driving Yext to Up Its Full-Year Guidance
- Is A Reversal On The Horizon For Snap?
- ImmunoGen Stock Continues to Defy Gravity on Phase 2 Trials
- AI is Powering a Recovery for Juniper Networks
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.