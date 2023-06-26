Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Buys $248,400.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vistra Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

