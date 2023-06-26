W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires 716 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.6% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 94,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 9,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.7% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,411,053 shares of company stock worth $1,401,447,365. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

