W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.36 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $402.92. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,167. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

