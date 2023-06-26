W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Invests $289,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $370.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $378.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.