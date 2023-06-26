Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,505,128.32 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

WMT stock opened at $155.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

