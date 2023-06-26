Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $184,078,137.60 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 8th, S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44.
- On Thursday, March 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89.
- On Tuesday, March 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00.
Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %
Walmart stock opened at $155.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
