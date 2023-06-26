Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WHLM opened at $3.80 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
