Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of WHLM opened at $3.80 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.