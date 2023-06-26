WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $288.73 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

