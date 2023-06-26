Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

XPER opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

