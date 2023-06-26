Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.
Xperi Trading Up 0.5 %
XPER opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
About Xperi
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Xperi from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Xperi
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.