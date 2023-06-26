Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.95.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Yunhong CTI from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Yunhong CTI
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.