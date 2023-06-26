Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

About Yunhong CTI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

