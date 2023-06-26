Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $143.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.70.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

