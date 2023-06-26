Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $84.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $141,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,556.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,338. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $935,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 204,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $2,120,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

