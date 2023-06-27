1,924 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.