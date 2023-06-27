20,000 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $11,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBR opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

