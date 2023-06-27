2,628 Shares in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNN opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $116.16 and a 1-year high of $183.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.60.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

