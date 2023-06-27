29,404 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,404 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

