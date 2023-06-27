4,359 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 21,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 56,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $53.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

