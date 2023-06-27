5,691 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

