ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Position Boosted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ABB by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 133,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

Shares of ABBNY stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

