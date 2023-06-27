AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

AbbVie stock opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

