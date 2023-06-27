Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACET. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

ACET stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 833.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 140,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 20.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

