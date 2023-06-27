AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,106 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $18,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,769,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $28.81.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

