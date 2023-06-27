AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,897 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,424 shares of company stock worth $40,751,485. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $219.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of -213.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.70. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $226.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

