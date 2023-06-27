AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 64,912 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,610 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of HP worth $17,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,923,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

HP Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

