AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 96,359 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,359 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $15,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after acquiring an additional 399,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,607,000 after acquiring an additional 125,767 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

