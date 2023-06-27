AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,666 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

