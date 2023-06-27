AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 103,890 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,890 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.