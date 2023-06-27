AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,118,104 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 785.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118,104 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 8.60% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $18,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAIL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 128.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth $3,046,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 246,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 273.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 164,576 shares in the last quarter.

TAIL opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

