AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 70,309 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,309 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 7.88% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $18,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 77,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

