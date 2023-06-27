AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,099 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $16,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after buying an additional 1,291,687 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after buying an additional 584,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,161 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.00.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

