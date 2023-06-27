AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,820 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 10.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $15,541,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 825,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 38,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:USEP opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

