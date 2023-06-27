AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after acquiring an additional 246,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,034,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,300,000 after buying an additional 97,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,744,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,759,000 after buying an additional 393,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $122.46. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

