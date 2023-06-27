AE Wealth Management LLC Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $202.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.16 and its 200-day moving average is $196.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.