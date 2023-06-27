AE Wealth Management LLC Has $14.14 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.37.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.