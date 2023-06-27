AE Wealth Management LLC Has $14.95 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

