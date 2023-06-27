AE Wealth Management LLC Has $15.44 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,097 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
IUSG stock opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.09.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
