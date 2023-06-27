AE Wealth Management LLC Has $17.57 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,897,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $283,742,000 after purchasing an additional 72,853 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 73,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $201.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

