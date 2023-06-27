AE Wealth Management LLC Has $18.92 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

