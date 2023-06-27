AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $14,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

