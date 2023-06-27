AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,991 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $479.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

