Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Head-To-Head Review

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Ambrx Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $270.83 million 4.88 -$247.12 million ($1.21) -5.79 Ambrx Biopharma $7.40 million 119.12 -$78.00 million N/A N/A

Ambrx Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.6% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Ambrx Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -78.10% N/A -42.51% Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Ambrx Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 4 0 2.80

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 24.06%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ambrx Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of -2.79, meaning that its share price is 379% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases; and Galidesivir, to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. It is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers. In addition, the company is developing ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the ß and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb Company; AbbVie Inc.; BeiGene; Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; NovoCodex; and Elanco Animal Health. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

