AmpliTech Group (AMPG) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AmpliTech Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $19.40 million -$680,000.00 -18.58 AmpliTech Group Competitors $382.56 million -$12.93 million 25.23

AmpliTech Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AmpliTech Group. AmpliTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -6.86% -4.37% -3.46% AmpliTech Group Competitors -86.46% -44.93% -18.38%

Volatility & Risk

AmpliTech Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group’s competitors have a beta of -7.75, meaning that their average share price is 875% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AmpliTech Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group Competitors 98 398 824 36 2.59

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.52%. Given AmpliTech Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmpliTech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

