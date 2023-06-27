Analyzing Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) & Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adicet Bio and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adicet Bio N/A -36.01% -31.91% Apellis Pharmaceuticals -652.50% -225.82% -76.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adicet Bio and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adicet Bio $24.99 million 8.01 -$69.79 million ($2.53) -1.84 Apellis Pharmaceuticals $75.42 million 130.39 -$652.17 million ($6.27) -13.47

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adicet Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adicet Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.1% of Adicet Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Adicet Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Adicet Bio has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adicet Bio and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adicet Bio 0 2 2 0 2.50 Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 4 8 1 2.77

Adicet Bio presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 415.02%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $90.93, suggesting a potential upside of 7.68%. Given Adicet Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adicet Bio is more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Adicet Bio beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company also develops ADI-002, which is undergoing preclinical studies for the treatment of various solid tumors; and ADI-925, a novel engineered CAd gamma delta T cell product candidate targeting tumor stress ligands. Adicet Bio, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA). The company also develops APL-2006, a bispecific C3 and VEGF inhibitor for treating wet age-related macular degeneration and GA; APL-1030, a C3 inhibitor for the treatment of various neurodegenerative diseases; and the combination of EMPAVELI and a small interfering RNA for reducing the production of C3 proteins by the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) for development and commercialization of pegcetacoplan; and a collaboration with Beam Therapeutics Inc. focused on the use of Beam's base editing technology to discover new treatments for complement-driven diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.