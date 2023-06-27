Analyzing Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) and Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) and Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Schibsted ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Informa pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Schibsted ASA pays out 0.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Informa pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Schibsted ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Informa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A $12.97 1.43 Informa N/A N/A N/A $0.43 41.63

This table compares Schibsted ASA and Informa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Schibsted ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Informa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Schibsted ASA and Informa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schibsted ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Informa 0 2 0 1 2.67

Schibsted ASA presently has a consensus target price of $178.50, indicating a potential upside of 862.26%. Informa has a consensus target price of $797.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,392.67%. Given Informa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Informa is more favorable than Schibsted ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Schibsted ASA and Informa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A Informa N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Informa beats Schibsted ASA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others. The company also publishes newspapers under the VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, and Omni brands in paper and digital format; and operates Podme, a podcast platform. In addition, the company distributes newspapers and parcels for businesses and consumers under the Helthjem and Morgenlevering brands. Further, it has a portfolio of digital companies, which include Lendo that offers digital marketplaces for consumer lending; Prisjakt, which offers price comparison for consumers; Ingrid, a delivery platform; Tørn, a marketplace for surplus construction goods; and Savr, a fund platform. The company operates in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, other European countries, and internationally. Schibsted ASA was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn. This segment operates events in the finance, biotech and pharma, and other specialist markets, including food and hospitality, marketing, and pop culture. The Informa Markets segment enable buyers, sellers, and decision makers to meet, discover, and showcase new products in various specialist markets. Its brands deliver smart events, including must-attend trade-focused exhibitions, specialist content, specialist data, and targeted digital services comprising lead and demand generation solutions. The Informa Tech segment offers specialist content, research and media, and market access through live and online industry events and communities, audience development, and digital demand generation services. It serves cybersecurity, enterprise technology, media and entertainment, artificial intelligence and the internet of things, and channels markets. The Taylor & Francis segment curates and publishes applied academic research and knowledge focusing on science, technology, medicine, and humanities and social sciences in pay-to-publish and pay-to-read formats, open research, and advanced learning. The company was formerly known as T&F Informa plc and changed its name to Informa plc in August 2005. Informa plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

