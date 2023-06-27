Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

