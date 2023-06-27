Arden Trust Co Acquires 616 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200,703 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $19,416,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,041 shares of company stock worth $52,125,222. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $158.54 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.32.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.